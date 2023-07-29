South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi has been charged twice from the clash against the Wests Tigers, but will escape with a pair of fines.

Koloamatangi was responsible for two of the four charges released by the NRL's match review committee on Saturday morning from Friday evening's game, with Davvy Moale and Aitasi James also being charged.

The Origin debutant, who was excellent for the Rabbitohs against the Tigers, was pinged for a first-minute shoulder charge on David Klemmer, and then another on Klemmer in the 11th minute.

Neither tackle was penalised or placed on report by referee Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, who had Matt Noyen as back-up in the bunker, but the MRC found enough in both of the tackles to dish out a pair of Grade 1 shoulder charge offences.

As Koloamatangi had a clean record coming into the game, both offences are recorded as a first offence and he will pay $1500 for each with an early guilty plea, or $2000 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

The major problem for Koloamatangi is that any further offences in the next 12 months will be charged as a third offence, making it extremely likely he would be suspended for a minor slip up.

Elsewhere, teammate Davvy Moale will pay $3000 for a Grade 1 shoulder charge on Shawn Blore. It's his second offence, and he will risk two matches if he elects to head to the judiciary.

Aitasi James meanwhile was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle on Cameron Murray, and will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

No charges were dished out from Friday's other game between the Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels, and the three players charged have until midday (AEST) to determine whether to accept pleas or head to the judiciary.