South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Taane Milne has revealed that he is open to moving into the forward to accommodate the arrival of new signing Jack Wighton.

Joining from the Canberra Raiders, there has been much discussion on how Wighton will be used next season and the position he will be playing in.

Having played the majority of his Raiders career in the halves, the veteran is likely to be used in the centres due to Cody Walker playing in the five-eighth role and Lachlan Illias playing at halfback.

With Latrell Mitchell to play in the number one jersey and Alex Johnston and Campbell Graham cementing their spot in the backline, the arrival of Wighton means there will only be one available spot in the backs.

One of the players who will be contending for that spot is winger Taane Milne. However, the Fijian international insists he is open to moving to the forwards - he played second row for Fiji in the Pacific Championships.

“It's going to be good competition for spots so I'm really excited,” Milne said via NRL.com.

“I'm just happy to play anywhere. With Fiji, there's a lot of quality outside backs and I'm just happy to cover the positions that we need.

“I just want to play footy, so I'll see how I go. I played a bit of second row in NSW Cup a few years ago, but there's some good second-rowers in our team, with Keon [Koloamatangi] and Cameron [Murray] and Jai [Arrow], so it's pretty tough competition there.”

Milne would also discuss his relationship with former NSW Origin and Australian Kangaroos representative Jack Wighton, who is extremely close to star marquee fullback Latrell Mitchell.

It is understood that the players at the club were keen to welcome him in and skipper Cameron Murray returned to training earlier than expected to attend Wighton's first training session in red and green colours.

Wighton isn't the only new recruit to be seen at Heffron - the new training facility of the Rabbitohs - with Sean Keppie being another new face.

“I have met him before and he's a good person, and a good bloke, so he's really going to fit into our club,” Milne added.

“He's a dad as well, and we drive good dads at our club, so he's really going to fit in.

“Obviously, he is a great player, so he is going to add attack and defence in our squad at South Sydney and we are excited that he is joining us.

“We've put last season behind us now and I know we're going to shake up this competition next season, so we're ready to go.”