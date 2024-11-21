The full NRL draw for 2025 is out, and there are plenty of highlights and games to circle in your calendar of rugby league dates.

But if you were to narrow it down to one game for every round in the season ahead, which would be the pick of the bunch?

Here are our picks at Zero Tackle.

Round 1: Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks, Sunday, March 2, 3:30pm at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

There are plenty of big games in Round 1. We almost went with the Rabbitohs and Dolphins, but it's hard to go past two top-four teams on the opening day of the season halfway around the world.

Round 2: Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters, Friday, March 14, 8pm at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

The Panthers are going to feature prominently on this list. As defending premiers, that's no surprise. They start their season with three straight against last year's top four. We almost went away from this match given the Roosters' injuries though, with the Dragons and Rabbitohs, Knights and Dolphins, and Cowboys against the Sharks other sneaky contenders here.

Round 3: Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers, Thursday, March 20, 8pm at AAMI Park, Melbourne

It's hard to go past the first game between last year's grand finalists in any season as one of the ones to watch. This should be no different as the Storm look to rise to the challenge of the four-time premiers. The Queensland derby between the Broncos and Cowboys will also be a good clash.

Round 4: The Dolphins vs Brisbane Broncos, Friday, March 28, 8pm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

The Dolphins and Broncos will both be out to improve in 2025, and early statements of intent are a must. A big early season Queensland derby will set that scene. This is the game of the round, but there are some crackers looming between Cronulla and Canterbury, and potentially Manly and Parramatta in Round 4 as well.

Round 5: Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Saturday, April 5, 3pm at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

The return of the King. Clint Gutherson returns to the west of Sydney for the first time as a Dragon, in a game which almost produced one of the most incredible comebacks last season. Hard to knock over the old derby between the Rabbitohs and Roosters, but with the Raiders - Sharks and Sea Eagles - Storm on the cards for Round 5, this weekend of rugby league is going to be must-watch TV.

Round 6: Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors, Sunday, April 13, 2pm at AAMI Park, Melbourne

When the Warriors played Melbourne in Melbourne last year, it was an unbelievable match with a finish equal to the drama. The Warriors will be out to improve, and this could be a cracker. Round 6 also brings us a double-header in Perth, with the Sharks and Sea Eagles leading it off.

Round 7: Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels, Monday, April 21, 4pm at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

The Tigers and Eels, irrespective of form, simply turn on blockbusters on Easter Monday. It's a great way to cap the longest of weekends, which also features the Roosters and Panthers for the second time, the Warriors and Broncos, the Storm and Dolphins, and a Good Friday clash between the Bulldogs and Rabbitohs.

Round 8: Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Friday, April 25, 4pm at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Similar to the Easter Monday clash, the Roosters and Dragons turn on blockbusters on Anzac Day every year. It doesn't matter what form either side are in, generally speaking. The whole event is simply fantastic too. If you haven't been to the Football Stadium, neutral fan or not, get to one.

Round 9: Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm, Sunday, May 4, 4:05pm, at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Magic is in the air come Round 9 as 16 teams descend on Brisbane. It'll be local favourites the Broncos clashing with the four-time defending premiers in the Sunday afternoon game that serves as our match of the round, although don't be surprised to see plenty of good clashes. The Warriors and Cowboys on Saturday afternoon looks a sneaky good one, as does the Sharks and Eels to get things going on Friday.

Round 10: Manly Sea Eagles vs Cronulla Sharks, Sunday, May 11, 4:05pm at 4Pines Park, Manly

The battle of the beaches is our pick for Round 10. Both clubs are likely to be in the mix for finals again and should be hitting their strides by the middle of the season. Stefano Utoikamanu's first game against the Tigers is also set to take place in Round 10, while the Raiders and Bulldogs, Rabbitohs and Broncos and Eels against the Dolphins ensures a good weekend of rugby league.

Round 11: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Sydney Roosters, Friday, May 16, 8pm at Accor Stadium, Homebush

The Bulldogs and Roosters will clash in a big rivalry game during Round 11, with the blue and white looking to make a statement against the Roosters who should be getting close to having Brandon Smith and Sam Walker back by this stage. Don't be shocked if this one is upstaged by the Sharks and Storm on Saturday night.

Round 12: New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders, Sunday, May 25, 4:05pm at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

The first major bye round before State of Origin 1 brings us a rarity with the Warriors to host a late game on Sunday against the Raiders. Both sides should be mostly unimpacted by Origin too so this should be the standout for Round 12, which also features the Eels and Sea Eagles.

Round 13: Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels, Sunday, June 1, 4:05pm at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

You can't go past a Sunday afternoon Western Sydney derby. Both teams will have players backing up from Origin 1, but that won't change the intensity of this one. The easy standout for Round 13s game of the round.

Round 14: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels, Monday, June 9, 4pm at Accor Stadium, Homebush

Public holiday rugby league! The Canterbury Bulldogs will clash with the Parramatta Eels on the King's Birthday in a game which should be a belter. It's a big round too as the Tigers and Panthers clash, the Broncos host the Titans and Addin Fonua-Blake and the Sharks play the Warriors.

Round 15: Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons, Thursday, June 12, 7:50pm at Sharks Stadium, Cronulla

You're always looking for games unimpacted by Origin players at this time of year, and that'll be the case in the opener of Round 15 as the Sharks play the Dragons. A local derby always brings the best out in these two clubs too. The Cowboys, who provided a heap of players to Origin last year, will also clash with the Dolphins. If they aren't all selected for Origin, that might well become the game of the round.

Round 16: New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers, Saturday, June 21, 3pm at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

The Warriors and Panthers should be the easy pick for game of the round in Round 16, with the Auckland-based side likely to have yet another sell out crowd to welcome the defending premiers as the season approaches crunch time. The Broncos and Sharks should be the other standout here.

Round 17: Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys, Sunday, June 29, 4:05pm at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

This one falls at an intriguing time of year. In the middle of the Origin period, but in a full round with all players available, this will be a critical two competition points for two sides in the mix for top eight spots. Melbourne-Cronulla, the Rabbitohs and Dolphins, Brisbane and the Warriors, and Penrith against the Bulldogs make this a doozy of a mid-season round.

Round 18: Manly Sea Eagles vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sunday, July 6, 4:05pm at 4 Pines Park, Manly

The Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs should be (mostly) unimpacted by the Origin series, with Josh Schuster getting a hit out against his old club in this one as well. Not a great deal of likely great games in this round with players missing.

Round 19: Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos, Sunday, July 13, 6:15pm at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

A Queensland derby five days after Origin 3 with desperation hitting at this point of the year could create an extremely fired-up contest between the Titans and Broncos. Parramatta play the Panthers and Cronulla clash with the Dolphins this round as well.

Round 20: Melbourne Storm vs Manly Sea Eagles, Saturday, July 19, 7:35pm at AAMI Park, Melbourne

The Storm and Sea Eagles is one of the NRL's biggest rivalries. It's not born on geography, but a hatred that stems back almost two decades now. Hard to go past this as the match of the round despite the Panthers being set to play the Rabbitohs, and the Sharks clashing with the Roosters.

Round 21: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles, Sunday, July 27, 4:05pm at TBA

The venue may not be confirmed, but the Bulldogs and Sea Eagles put on a belter in last year's finals series, and will be a game to circle on the calendar for the season ahead. South Sydney take on Cronulla and the Roosters play the Storm this weekend too.

Round 22: New Zealand Warriors vs The Dolphins, Friday, August 1, 6pm at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

We really like this game late in the season. Two entertaining footy teams who could be desperate for competition points on the final push to the finals in front of a sold out crowd in Auckland. Big tick, and in our view, moves it ahead of the Eels and Storm, Broncos and Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles and Roosters, and Sharks against the Cowboys.

Round 23: Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos, Thursday, August 7, 7:50pm at AAMI Park, Melbourne

This should be a belter. You can never be quite sure whether the Broncos will rock up against Melbourne, but so late into the season, they must. Michael Maguire should pick up the pieces where Kevin Walters couldn't.

Round 24: Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm, Thursday, August 14, 7:50pm at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

It doesn't get much better than last year's grand finalists going head-to-head so close to this year's finals series. That's what will happen in 2025, with the Panthers and Storm to have their second meeting in Round 24. This is the only game that makes the list twice, and with good reason. The Roosters-Bulldogs, Broncos-Dolphins, Rabbitohs-Eels and Knights-Cowboys ensure there will be plenty happening in a major moving round.

Round 25: Parramatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters, Saturday, August 23, 7:35pm at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

A huge Saturday night clash with likely enormous finals ramifications headlines Round 25, with the Eels looking to crack the top eight in their first year under Jason Ryles. The Storm and Bulldogs is likely the only game that will come close, while Damien Cook's return to Homebush will also generate headlines.

Round 26: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers, Thursday, August 28, 7:50pm at Accor Stadium, Homebush

The Bulldogs and Panthers will square off in the penultimate round of the season in a likely huge clash ahead of the finals with plenty of ex-teammates going up against each other. Melbourne also take on the Roosters, the Warriors host the Eels, the Dragons play the Sea Eagles, North Queensland host the Broncos and Cronulla play Newcastle.

Round 27: Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, Friday, September 5, 8pm at Allianz Stadium, Sydney

The NRL's oldest rivalry again takes centre stage in the final round of the season. The NRL will no doubt be hoping there is a bit more riding on it in 2025 than last time around, but there is almost no doubt that there will be with Wayne Bennett returning to Maroubra. Brisbane clash with the Storm, the Bulldogs play the Sharks, and the Eels close the regular season against the Knights in the other highlights.