Zac Hosking has toured facilities at the Canberra Raiders as he weighs up joining the club from the end of 2024.

The Penrith Panthers second-rower is off-contract at the end of 2024, and could look for a new club after finding a role at the foot of the mountains in 2023 following his switch from the Brisbane Broncos.

A 26-year-old who didn't find his way into the NRL until recently, Hosking has impressed, and after an SEN report suggested he had toured the Raiders' facilities, it's something coach Ricky Stuart confirmed to The Canberra Times on Thursday, although admitted no contract negotiations have taken place at this stage.

"We're always looking to strengthen our roster. We brought he and his girlfriend down to have a look at the facility in Canberra and have a discussion in regards to his future," Stuart told the publication.

"He's a good young player and a player we think can add to our current roster.

"There's been no contractual negotiations as of yet. We've got to make sure he wants to be a Raider first."

It's hardly a surprise to see the green machine targeting second-rowers. The club have publically expressed that it's their number one recruitment priority for 2025, and was for 2024 as they prepare for life after Elliott Whitehead, and the prospect of Corey Harawira-Naera still not being cleared to return.

The club have signed Morgan Smithies, who can play on the edge or in the middle, as well as Simi Sasagi, but they want more.

That has become evident in their relentless - and so far unsuccessful - pursuits of David Fifita, while they also went after Keaon Koloamatangi before he decided to lock up his long-term future with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Hosking could be a solid option at the Raiders, whether starting or off the bench.

He has been able to negotiate with rivals since November 1, and at this stage, it's unclear if he has an offer on the table or not from Penrith to remain.