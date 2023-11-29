Penrith Panthers icon and now director of the club Greg Alexander has taken aim at a player manager amidst rumours of a player swap between the Panthers and Wests Tigers.

On Wednesday, it was reported by Wide World of Sports that Jarome Luai could reportedly be involved in a three-player, two-club swap in an effort to make his move from Penrith happen immediately.

The publication revealed that the Panthers have their eyes firmly fixed on veteran prop David Klemmer, who has recently reportedly been told he is surplus to requirements at Concord despite having only arrived at the start of 2023, and young gun Lachlan Galvin, who is earmarked for big things in the future.

However, Greg Alexander has denied the rumours and theorised that Isaac Moses, the manager of Lachlan Galvin and David Klemmer and one of the most powerful player managers in the game, might be behind the reported swap.

"Apparently it was a proposal by the Panthers to make it happen, that was the story," Alexander said on SEN's Breakfast with Vossy and Brandy.

"It was completely made up. It's just a made-up story."

"Isaac Moses, the manager of Lachlan Galvin and David Klemmer, maybe he was listening (to the show), and he came up with this idea," Alexander posed.

On the same radio broadcast, the Penrith Panthers icon was asked if the three-time consecutive NRL premiers would be interested in the signing of David Klemmer - this comes despite already having James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota on their books.

"Not really, no. Not to swap Jarome Luai for a front-rower," he said.

However, when it came to Lachlan Galvin, Alexander revealed that he is a "very good young half" and could be in hot demand from rival NRL clubs.

The former premiership winner will likely be aggressive in his recruitment drive, and it's believed that, along with wanting to make a decision by the time he returns for pre-season on December 8, Luai is also leaning towards exiting Penrith.

The Tigers are not the only club in the mix for Luai, though, with reports suggesting the Canterbury Bulldogs have also made a play and that Luai's management has now met with the club's director of football, Phil Gould.

The Tigers have plenty in the way of halves at the club after signing Aidan Sezer, Jayden Sullivan and Latu Fainu for 2024, but they are desperate to turn things around promptly under Benji Marshall, who takes over the head coaching role from Tim Sheens.