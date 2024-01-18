The Parramatta Eels have announced they have partnered with Nedd Brockman to help promote the launch of Nedd's Choccy Milk for charity.

Brockman is well-known for being the fastest-ever Australian to run across the country and being the face of several charities, in particular the awareness for homelessness.

Nedd's Choccy Milk logo will appear on the Eels trainers kit this season as it helps to raise awareness for the charity.

“The Eels have an incredible community I'm proud to be part of and hopefully together we can help a lot of Australians in need while drinking delicious choccy milk,” said Nedd.

“How good is this? I've loved the Eels since I was a little kid and having the opportunity to work with the Club on a meaningful project is really special."

The CEO of the Parramatta Eels, Jim Sarantinos spoke on the partnership between the parties and admitted that the story of Nedd Brockman inspired him.

“We've all been inspired by Nedd's story and his generous spirit. With our shared values I'm sure our community will get behind him and support a wonderful cause," he said.