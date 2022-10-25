The premiership-winning Penrith Panthers have extended the contract of prop Matt Eisenhuth, with the player confirming a verbal agreement has been reached, per AAP.

Eisenhuth is one of a small contingent of Panthers players who was without a contract for 2023, but now the club's oldest player has secured his future after recently expressing his desire to stay at the foot of the mountains.

“I love being at this club, I love the group of players, I love the coaching staff,” Eisenhuth said earlier this month following the club's second consecutive premiership.

“Why would you want to leave a club that's going so well at all levels?”

Eisenhuth has played 105 NRL games since making his debut for Wests Tigers back in 2017 under current Panthers coach Ivan Cleary.

News of Eisenhuth's extension comes a day after the club officially confirmed the impending arrival of former NRL and current Huddersfield half Jack Cogger, as well as Brisbane Bronco Zac Hosking, who has impressed since making his NRL debut this year.

They'll add depth following the departures of Sean O'Sullivan and Viliame Kikau respectively.

Of the current Panthers still off-contract, Jaeman Salmon has received an offer but is yet to make a decision, while talented young half Kurt Falls is expected to land at another Sydney club on a train-and-trial deal after not being offered an extension.

Winger Christian Crichton – the older brother of Stephen – who made his debut for the Panthers back in 2018, has also not been extended.