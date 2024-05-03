Penrith Panthers centre Izack Tago and South Sydney Rabbitohs' second-rower Jacob Host are both facing suspensions after Thursday night's clash to open Round 9.

In a game that the Panthers ran away with during the second half, ultimately taking a 42 points to 12 win, both Tago and Host were sent to the sin bin by referee Adam Gee and bunker official Ashley Klein.

Tago was the first to go, sin binned for a hip drop on Jye Gray in the sixth minute of the contest.

The tackle ultimately has been slapped with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge by the NRL's match review committee. Despite it being a first offence on Tago's rolling 12-month record, the centre is facing a one-week ban with an early guilty plea. Should he head to the judiciary and lose the challenge, that penalty will increase to two matches.

Host, on the other hand, was sin binned for dangerous contact made on Brad Schneider in the process of the Penrith back-up halfback kicking in general play.

The tackle - deeemed dangerous by Gee and Klein - was sin binned, with Host also hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge.

Because the tackle is a second offence on his record, the Grade 2 charge will carry a two-match ban with an early guilty plea for Host, or three matches if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

No other players were charged out of the contest.

Both players have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to determine whether they will take the early guilty plea or contest their charges at the judicary panel, with any potential hearing to be held on Tuesday evening.