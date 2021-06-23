The NRL has reportedly flown out a number of Origin game-day staff to Brisbane on Tuesday night ahead of Game II match on Sunday, 27 June, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Head referee Gerard Sutton was apparently flown to Brisbane last night, along with touchline judges Todd Smith and Phil Henderson, in order to avoid any potential border closures from the Queensland Government.

Along with a host of other NRL staff, the whistleblowers for Game II were accompanied by the all-female officiating crew for the women’s Origin game at the Sunshine Coast on Friday night.

With locally acquired COVID-19 cases in NSW, particularly the Sydney Metropolitan area, increasing daily, the NRL’s decision to ensure officials are in Brisbane well before kick-off will be crucial in the success of Sunday’s match following the praise Sutton received for his handling of Game I.

“The first Origin game was officiated extremely well so it stands to reason we maintain that consistency and experience into the second game,” NRL referees boss Jared Maxwell said.

This decision is also on the back of the recent announcement that all NRL players in the Greater Sydney area will be re-entering level three COVID restrictions – meaning that they will not be allowed to catch public transport or attend crowded venues like cafes and shopping centres.