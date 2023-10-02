The Australian Kangaroos have named a 21-man squad for their upcoming tri-series against New Zealand and Samoa.

The big omissions are grand final fullbacks Reece Walsh and Dylan Edwards, who miss out with incumbent captain and fullback James Tedesco being selected.

The Kangaroos have also included Josh Addo-Carr, who is currently under investigation for an incident at the Koori Knockout over the weekend, and Valentine Holmes, who is expected to be handed a one-game suspension for an off-field incident during the NRL finals.

He will likely miss the first game of the series, but was excellent at last year's World Cup, and Mal Meninga said he wanted the centre in the side during the announcement.

In other news, Meninga confirmed the Rabbitohs took Latrell Mitchell out of contention to be selected as he battles a finger injury. Campbell Graham was also ruled out with injury.

Much of the squad from last year's World Cup is back on deck for the tri-series, while the likes of Thomas Flegler, Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo will be in line for a possible Kangaroos' debut after playing in the grand final on Sunday, while Payne Haas, who missed the World Cup, has been included.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is the other inclusion from outside the World Cup squad, while Matt Burton, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Angus Crichton, Jeremiah Nanai, Murray Taulagi and Jack Wighton are all sitting out.

Full squad

James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters)

Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Fixtures

Saturday, October 14: Australia vs Samoa at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, 8:10pm

Saturday, October 21: New Zealand vs Samoa at Eden Park, Auckland, 4:00pm

Saturday, October 28: Australia vs New Zealand at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 8:10pm

Saturday, November 4: Final at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 3pm

All times AEDT.