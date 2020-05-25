Sydney Roosters co-captain Jake Friend believes his body can hold up with the gruelling 2020 schedule in a bid to play on in 2021.

The 30 year-old is keen to put pen to paper sooner rather than later and believes his body can hold up to the fast turnover of the 2020 season.

Friend has only managed five games in thirteen months due to a series of injuries which casts doubt over his ability to go on after this season.

There is great uncertainty surrounding the funds accessible for player payments next season and clubs are biding their time with new deals. Fiend is aware of this and knows he may have to wait for more details on the matter to arise before the club initiates talks.

“I definitely want to play on, obviously with everything going on we don’t even know what the deal is for next year, so my main priority at the moment is to get some games under my belt,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Fiend isn’t worried about the toll 18 straight weeks of football will take on his body.

“I haven’t played much footy in the last couple of years, so I’m pretty excited to get out there and string some games together. I want to play all 18,” Friend said.

He’s made the most of the enforced lay-off caused by the coronavirus pandemic.