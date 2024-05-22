The NSW Cup will enter its twelfth round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons
In: Blake Wilson, Jake Turpin, Lachlan Vale, Poasa Faamausili, Toby Sexton
Out: Cody Fuz, Liam Knight, Luke Smith, Reuben Moyle, William Afualo
1. Joash Papalii
2. Jeral Skelton
3. Hayze Perham
4. Eli Clark
5. Blake Wilson
6. Joseph O'Neill
7. Toby Sexton
8. Poasa Faamausili
9. Jake Turpin
10. Zane Tetevano
11. Jordan Samrani
12. Harry Hayes
13. Lipoi Hopoi
Interchange
14. Romano Cook
15. Reece Hoffman
16. Lachlan Vale
17. Jack Underhill
Reserves
19. Elijah Mataale
In: Christian Tuipulotu, Dan Russell, Tom Freebairn
Out: Ben Murdoch-Masila, Viliami Fifita, Benjamin Johnson
1. Mathew Feagai (c)
2. Sione Finau
3. Max Feagai
4. Savelio Tamale
5. Christian Tuipulotu
6. Jesse Marschke
7. Jonah Glover
8. Toby Couchman
9. Connor Muhleisen
10. Ryan Couchman
11. Dylan Egan
12. Dan Russell
13. Michael Molo
Interchange
14. Haele Finau
16. Joshua Coric
17. Jackson Shereb
19. Alec Tuitavake
Reserves
18. Tom Freebairn