The NSW Cup will enter its twelfth round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.

Back
Next

Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons

NRL Rd 11 - Bulldogs v Warriors
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 12: Blake Wilson of the Bulldogs runs the ball during the round 11 NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors at Accor Stadium on May 12, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Canterbury Bulldogs

In: Blake Wilson, Jake Turpin, Lachlan Vale, Poasa Faamausili, Toby Sexton
Out: Cody Fuz, Liam Knight, Luke Smith, Reuben Moyle, William Afualo

1. Joash Papalii
2. Jeral Skelton
3. Hayze Perham
4. Eli Clark
5. Blake Wilson
6. Joseph O'Neill
7. Toby Sexton
8. Poasa Faamausili
9. Jake Turpin
10. Zane Tetevano
11. Jordan Samrani
12. Harry Hayes
13. Lipoi Hopoi

Interchange
14. Romano Cook
15. Reece Hoffman
16. Lachlan Vale
17. Jack Underhill

Reserves
19. Elijah Mataale

St George Illawarra Dragons

In: Christian Tuipulotu, Dan Russell, Tom Freebairn
Out: Ben Murdoch-Masila, Viliami Fifita, Benjamin Johnson

1. Mathew Feagai (c)
2. Sione Finau
3. Max Feagai
4. Savelio Tamale
5. Christian Tuipulotu
6. Jesse Marschke
7. Jonah Glover
8. Toby Couchman
9. Connor Muhleisen
10. Ryan Couchman
11. Dylan Egan
12. Dan Russell
13. Michael Molo

Interchange
14. Haele Finau
16. Joshua Coric 
17. Jackson Shereb
19. Alec Tuitavake

Reserves
18. Tom Freebairn

Back
Next