Regarded as one of the best-ever NRL hookers, Cameron Smith has added his two cents regarding the issue of Sam Burgess' immediate departure from the Rabbitohs, stating his confusion.

After several reports emerged this week that there has been constant disarray between Rabbitohs' assistant coach Burgess and head coach Jason Demetriou regarding stars Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker, the former was shown the door on Wednesday morning.

However, the timing of Burgess' departure caught everyone by surprise, considering the club will go up against the Sydney Roosters next week in a do-or-die showdown. One former player who is confused by the scenario is Cameron Smith.

“The timing of it is really strange to move on a guy like Sam Burgess,” Smith said on SEN 1170 The Captain's Run.

“The reasons are valid of course, because of the impending birth of his child and the head coaching role that he's been given next year in the U.K.

“I'd like to think that Sam is professional enough to concentrate on his role for the remainder of the year and move through those other things that are happening in his life at the moment.

“Just a really strange time to move some coaching staff on, given where they are at the moment.

The tensions at the club have grown due to their poor performances, having lost five of their past six matches and accumulated with a disappointing display against the Knights last week.

The tensions also grew with the difference in treatment when it comes to Latrell Mitchell, especially since he was sin-binned last week and will miss the game against the Roosters in two weeks' time.

“They're not travelling well, let's be honest, they're not playing great football at all,” Smith added.

“They took on the Knights, a team that is playing really well… the Rabbitohs completed at under 60 per cent (against them), that's not great at all.

“The quality football sides they complete over 75 per cent every week, there's a lot of signs and it's not just from the last game, it's from the middle stages of the year… since then they have not fired a shot.

“It's (Burgess' departure) a major disruption coming into the most important part of the season for them.”