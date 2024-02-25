Confidential discussions are in progress for a bold $23 million proposal to establish a 10-team super league in the United States, potentially paving the way for the NRL to establish a significant presence in one of the globe's largest sports markets.

According to information obtained by The Courier Mail, a group of prominent businessmen and athletes has engaged in talks with Peter V'landys, the head of the ARL Commission, to introduce an 'NRL America' competition that would capitalise on the excitement surrounding the NRL's inaugural premiership kick-off in Las Vegas this week.

Prominent Brisbane-based entrepreneur Steve Scanlan, former sponsor of Australian boxing champions Tim Tszyu and Jeff Horn, confirmed leading discussions with V'landys, expressing optimism about the proposal's potential impact.

"This will easily be the most professional proposal that has been seen in the history of American rugby league," he remarked, highlighting the scheme's depth and credibility.

Scanlan went on to emphasise the consortium's preparedness to offer an ownership stake and official branding rights to the NRL to solidify a genuine, long-term presence in North America.

Three franchises – New York, Dallas, and Las Vegas – have already been sold for a startup franchise fee of $US1.5 million ($2.3 million).

"The discussions were positive, and it's a great launch pad into the North American rugby league market," stated Scanlan, underscoring the potential synergy and partnership opportunities.

The aim is for the NRL's Vegas venture to catalyse rugby league's growth in the US, akin to soccer's surge after the 1994 World Cup.

V'landys expressed openness to supporting an American NRL competition, provided competent leadership and strategic implementation are in place.

Under the proposed plan, each franchise would sign 26 full-time players for a season running from April to September.

The RLA consortium, having worked on the NRL America plan for five years, is optimistic about the prospects. Deals have been secured with major hotel and airline partners, with talks underway with US TV broadcasters.

Scanlan hopes NRL clubs will consider forming affiliate ties which could have positive implications here in Australia.