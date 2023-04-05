The New Zealand Warriors have provided an update on their injury list ahead of their Round 6 clash against the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.

Picking up a calf injury in the pre-season against Melbourne, winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak could feature this week for the first time this season.

Named as the 18th man, he may enter the team as a late replacement.

The duo of Tohu Harris (knee) and Te Maire Martin (concussion) are both once again available after missing last week's game against the Cronulla Sharks.

Whilst the three players above are all available to play, forward Mitch Barnett will miss the chance to play against his former team this Sunday.

Recovering from a neck injury that he injured in Round 3 there has been no set date for his return. Although Warriors Head of Performance Balin Cupples has delivered his opinion on his return.

“Barnett would be looking at a three to four-week period to build back into team and contact training before returning to the team,” Cupples said.

Back-rower Marata Niukore is also unavailable for the next two rounds via serving a suspension.

Also on the injury list is Brayden Wiliame (calf) who is expected back in either Round 7 or Round 8, Luke Metcalf (hamstring) who will be out indefinitely and Valingi Kepu (foot) who is out for the entire season.