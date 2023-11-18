New Zealand rugby union star Tyrone Thompson is reportedly set for a code swap and could join his twin brother Leo in the NRL, as per the Daily Telegraph.

The 23-year-old is currently applying his craft at the Chiefs in the Super Rugby, however the Newcastle Knights are allegedly showing their interest in Thompson.

The news comes after Peter V'landys' rugby union salary cap announcement, where NRL clubs will be allowed dispensation to their cap in order to attract talent from rugby union.

It will come as a surprise to the pundits across the ditch after Thompson has made some serious progress in his union career.

The Chiefs forward has earned himself representative honours after touring with the All Blacks and Maori All Blacks in 2022.

Brother Leo has had a wealth of success in the NRL, originally scouted by the Raiders and later being picked up by the Knights on a train and trial deal.

His on-field form saw him swept up by the Knights, extending his contract until the end of the 2025 season and making his debut with his native New Zealand this year.