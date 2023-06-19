Cameron Murray has cleared another hurdle as he aims to be fit and ready for Wednesday night's must-win clash against the Maroons.

As reported by the Herald, Murray was moving freely on Sunday at Sydney Olympic Park in one of their last training sessions before they head down to Queensland.

The news comes within days from the announcement that Murray's teammate Latrell Mitchell ruled himself out of Game 2 with a calf injury he sustained in Origin camp prior to Game 1.

Before entering Blues camp, Murray was fighting off a growing problem that saw him miss the game against the Dragons and has been restricting him throughout the Blues' camp training sessions.

If he is fit, healthy and ready to go on Wednesday, he will take one of the NSW interchange spots.

“It looks good,” NSW adviser Greg Alexander said via the Herald.

“He did a fair bit of team training on Friday. We'll make sure he's good, but he's confident and the physios think he will be ready.”

This was followed by Tom Trbojevic echoing Alexander's words, stating that he had no doubt that Murray will be out on Suncorp Stadium in the Blues jersey.

“He'll be out there. He's really good."

"He trained well on Friday and I'm looking forward to playing alongside him.”

Keaon Koloamatangi has been brought into the squad as the 19th man and will take his teammates' spot if he isn't fit. Throughout the week he has reportedly been shadowing Murray in all sessions.