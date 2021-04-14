South Sydney Rabbitohs superstar Latrell Mitchell took to Instagram to share the news that he purchased a Taree Estate over the weekend for his Parents Patricia Goolagong and Matt Mitchell.

The South Sydney fullback reportedly purchased the property for upwards of $1.8 million, which resides in the NSW country town of Taree, where Mitchell grew up as a boy.

The property which resides on 19 acres has 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and parking for up to 6 cars according to Domain.

“I nearly hit the roof when I got the announcement that we got it, I was over the moon,” the 23-year-old told Domain.

“We had a good win [against the Broncos on Thursday night], and this tops it off.”

Latrell has always been grateful for the position his parents put him and his brother Sharquai, and has always wanted to be able to look after his parents like they did for him.

“Mum and dad struggled to get food on the table, but there was always food on the table.” Latrell said in a podcast interview with the Betoota Advocate in August of 2020.

“I am really grateful for what they have given me and my brothers the opportunity to chase our dreams. I cant thank them enough. I get the opportunity to look after them now the way they looked after me.”

Purchasing the family home in Taree this weekend led to a very emotional mum Patricia and dad Matt who praised their son for his hard work that brought them to the position he and his family are in.

“The family has come home to the heart of the country,” Matt said.

“This show Latrell’s continued commitment to family and to Taree, Biripi country.”

The property will be Latrell’s second property in his home Taree region, with the other home to 14 head of cattle across 600 acres of land.