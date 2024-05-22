The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed that fullback Tolutau Koula has been ruled out of this week's match against the Melbourne Storm and will be replaced by an impressive rookie.

Koula's absence from the line-up this week will see young gun Lehi Hopoate make his NRL debut - it is unknown if he or Reuben Garrick will play in the fullback role.

The latest member of the famed 'Hopoate Family' to make his NRL debut, on Friday, Lehi will follow in the footsteps of father John Hopoate and brothers Will Hopoate, Jamil Hopoate and Albert Hopoate to run out onto the NRL field.

Rising through the club's ranks since the age of 12, Hopoate was a key figure in the club's undefeated Harold Matthews Cup Premiership winning team in 2021 before later becoming the captain of the team.

Able to cover multiple positions in the backline including fullback and in the centres, he has gone on to play for the club's SG Ball Cup team, Jersey Flegg Cup team and NSW Cup team.

"I'm sure his stud fee would be high, big Hoppa," teammate Matthew Lodge told Wide World of Sports earlier this year in regard to the young Hopoate.

"Lehi is a special player, an exciting talent who has definitely got a bright future.

"He forced his way over to Vegas and jumped a few people there - I'm sure it won't be long until people see him out there in first grade."

"He's got a lot of time on his side," Lodge added.

"We'll all look after him and help him get to where the team needs him. He went really well all preseason and he's a very fast kid.

"Growing up in that family, he's a natural footy player who makes things look easy. And most importantly he's a really nice, good kid."