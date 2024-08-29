Versatile Newcastle Knights utility Thomas Cant has re-signed with the club through to the end of the 2026 NRL season.

A local junior who played for the East Maitaldn Griffins before moving into the Knights' system, can play in both the forwards and backs, but is predominantly a second-rower.

Making his NRL debut last year in Round 3, the now 22-year-old had to wait over 12 months for his next game, but has had two performances this year, with a Round 19 game at centre against the Manly Sea Eagles, and a Round 22 clash off the bench against the Penrith Panthers.

The young gun has also been the Knights' 18th man on seven occasions this year, while his form at reserve grade level has been impressive.

A likely Knights' star of the future, his two-year contract extension has been met with excitement by Newcastle Knights Director of Football Peter Parr.

“Tom is having a tremendous year in NSW Cup, and we believe he is primed to take that form into the NRL,” Parr said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He is a passionate Novocastrian, who loves representing his family and the community he cares so deeply about.

"We are delighted to see him remain a Knight.”

In his three NRL games to date, Cant has made 72 tackles at well over 90 per cent, and has averaged 116 metres per game in his two games this year.