Ahead of the November 1 trade window, the Newcastle Knights have reportedly lockdown breakout hooker Phoenix Crossland on a long-term deal.

Crossland has emerged as a breakout player for the Newcastle Knights this season and cemented himself in the number nine jersey after beginning the season as a backup halfback to Jackson Hastings.

This came due to the injury of first-choice hooker Jayden Brailey, who was ruled out for the entire season.

Contracted until the end of next year, Crossland is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, however per News Corp, the hooker is set to avoid the trade window by re-signing for a further two seasons at the Knights.

This will see him remain at the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.

It is also understood that Crossland's desire to accept less money was a huge added boost for the direction the club are heading in.

Crossland recently spoke on the Newcastle faithful, revealing there is no team he would rather be playing for than the mighty Knights.

"I love the Knights, I love the town, I love the people. They're very passionate, and they certainly let you know when you're not going well, but when you are, they're patting you on the back," Crossland said earlier this year.

"They're the best club to play for because of that community.

"I love nothing more than pulling that jersey on each weekend and representing the town and the club."

