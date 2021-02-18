After the Knights refused to travel to Melbourne due to the recent lockdown as a result of COVID-19, the Melbourne Storm have been forced to move their trial game with the Newcastle to Albury, per Roy Ward of The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Storm and Knights were originally meant to play at Casey Fields, Cranbourne, next Saturday, but that has since been forced to change, leaving Melbourne fans and officials angered.

Storm chief executive Justin Rodski said that while he’s disappointed the Knights won’t be travelling to Melbourne, the club would do what they needed to ensure the best preparation for the season ahead.

“It’s obviously disappointing the Knights have decided not to travel to Melbourne for this trial – for our fans and for our players,” Rodski said. “Our members and fans haven’t had the chance to see their team play live in Victoria for over 12 months and we were looking forward to having another great crowd attend Casey Fields next weekend. “While it is disappointing for our fans in Melbourne, it is important that our players get the chance to prepare as best they can for the season ahead which is why we will travel to Albury for the trial.

“We appreciate the support the Casey Council have provided over the last two years on trial matches and have agreement from the Knights that they will return for the trial in 2022.

“The change also gives us the opportunity to say thanks to the people of Albury after they supported us through the early part of the 2020 season.

“We hope as many members and fans as possible can make it to the game and support us once again.”

Because of the sudden change in venue, the Storm are offering fans who had tickets to the game a ticket to a season home game in 2021.

The Storm kick-off their 2021 campaign against the Rabbitohs at AAMI Park on Thursday, March 11.