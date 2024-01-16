Gold Coast Titans veteran Kieran Foran has discussed the positional switch of teammate AJ Brimson ahead of the upcoming season.

In what was originally unexpected, the two-time Origin star (where he played as a fullback), Brimson, will shift from his preferred position at the back of the field into the centres.

Confirmed the switch on Monday, Foran believes the Brimson possess the same ability as his former teammates Jamie Lyon, Josh Morris and Michael Jennings, all of whom have played representative football as a centre.

"To have a guy like AJ who's got fuel in the tank, he's ready to go on every play and he's sitting out there ready to make the most of any opportunity. He'll be an opposition centre's nightmare, he just will, you're seeing it at training," Foran said at a press conference.

"He's going to be a huge strike weapon for us there.

"He's so electric and in that position you are coming up against guys one-on-one and you've got a bit of space inside and outside.

"He's that fast off the mark that you give him an inch and he's off and gone.

"He seems to have really molded into that role now and he's thoroughly enjoying it... he's another one that's thriving under Dessie's coaching."

The surprising decision by coach Des Hasler allows a two-way battle between Jayden Campbell and Keano Kini for the number one jersey.

It is understood that Jayden Campbell is set to win the race for the No.1 jersey, but rising star Keano Kini is an outside chance for the now-vacant spot.

As Campbell is still sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery, Kini has been reportedly tearing the house down at the club's pre-season training and is set to earn more than his six NRL games last season.

"At the end of the day you can't fit two or three fullbacks into the one position, you've got to find room for them and they [Brimson, Campbell and Kini] are some of our best players," Foran added.

"You have got to find space for these guys to be on the field at the same time. JC (Campbell) is an incredible fullback... if you can have JC and AJ on the field in strike positions at the same time, that just balances your side up so well.

"That mentality from AJ shows the direction that this club needs to head in. It speaks volumes of the sort of person he is, the player that he is, he's a guy that really cares about the future of the club.

"It doesn't quite solve [the puzzle] because 'K' (Kini) is an enormous talent. He's going to push guys right to the brink for positions and will provide great depth for us, and he will keep learning and growing."