As Junior Paulo gets ready to compete on Wednesday night, he is hoping to channel ex-Blues forward 'The Ogre' Mark O'Meley.

Idolsing O'Meley's ability in the middle of the field growing up, Paulo has been moved off the interchange bench and into the starting team following the omission of Tevita Pangai Junior.

Linking up with Payne Haas, the two will need to be the backbone of the Blues attack with their impact runs and take it to the Maroons, something that didn't happen during Game 1.

In doing so, Paulo is hoping to channel Mark O'Meley, who did the hard work in the middle of the field for the Blues between 2001-2006 in ten appearances.

"What he's been able to do on the Origin arena, (he) certainly doesn't take a backwards step," Paulo said to Zero Tackle.

"It's definitely fun to watch."

Although it is a must-win clash for the Blues, Paulo admits he isn't feeling the pressure heading into Wednesday and credited his Eels teammates for getting him to where he is.

Unlucky not to be selected for Game 2 - mainly due to recently returning from injuries - ex-Blues Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ryan Matterson have had a positive effect on Paulo's career as of late.

The trio's relationship at the Parramatta Eels has seen them learn from each other, which has allowed them to get better continually and saw them play a big part in making the 2022 Grand Final.

"No, not necessarily, I think it's more excitement about going out there and putting on that Blues jersey. You definitely look forward to the challenges every time," Paulo told Zero Tackle.

"We've been able to create something over the past couple of years," he said about his Eels teammates.

"Just to have those guys [Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ryan Matterson] going week in, week out with them, it's your second family away from home.

"You definitely enjoy your time together but they certainly help bounce off each other and getting combinations right (and) just building together as a team."