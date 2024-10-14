A journeyman forward for five different teams, Poasa Faamausili, has announced his retirement effective immediately after seven seasons and 47 matches in the NRL.

Last playing with the Canterbury Bulldogs this season, Faamausili's career also saw him play for the Sydney Roosters (2018-20), New Zealand Warriors (2020), St George Illawarra Dragons (2021-22) and The Dolphins (2023).

Scoring four points in the process, he moved over from New Zealand at the age of 17 to follow his dream of playing in the NRL and was also a member of the Roosters 2016 Under-20s premiership-winning team.

This season, he made four appearances for the Canterbury Bulldogs - started in the front-row to begin the season - where he made two tackle busts, 56.3 post-contact metres, 35 tackles and 168 total running metres.

"A chapter ends. Came over to Australia at 17 to chase a dream, and by the grace of God and the support of my family I was able live it," he said.

"So many people I'm indebted to for helping me over my career. There aren't enough thank yous.

"Cheers Rugby League for the lesson, friendships and cherished memories. Excited for the next chapter."

Embed from Getty Images