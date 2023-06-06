The rugby league career of Josh McGuire could reportedly come to an abrupt end, with the ex-NRL on the verge of being terminated.

After spending 14 years in the NRL from 2009-2022 with the Broncos, Cowboys and Dragons, McGuire left the NRL last season hoping for a fresh start in England.

A former representative forward, McGuire had stints with both Samoa (seven games) and Australia (eight games) in international football whilst playing 14 State of Origin games for Queensland between 2015-19.

However, unfortunately, his switch to the Super League has not been a success. Having signed with the Warrington Wolves, the club is on the "verge of terminating his contract on disciplinary grounds", according to The Mole from Wide World of Sports.

He is set to face the Super League tribunal regarding derogatory comments he allegedly made in a recent game against Leigh Leopards. It is alleged that the comments were directed toward Leigh's player Josh Charnley.

It isn't the first time McGuire has done this, with the forward being suspended for seven games earlier in the season for "unacceptable language" in a similar incident.

During his 250 rugby league career games, the forward has served two five-match suspensions. He has also breached COVID-19 protocols in 2021 and was fined $12,000 by the NRL for the incident.

If Warrington terminates his contract, it is unlikely he will find another contract in the NRL or Super League. This would end his rugby league career abruptly.