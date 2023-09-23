The Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters will go head-to-head on Sunday with bragging rights on the line and for the 2023 Jersey Flegg Cup.

The two rival teams have had an interesting path towards the Grand Final and are expected to put on an amazing game in front of a packed-out crowd.

Zero Tackle has you covered with all the information you need on the Grand Final and the team lists of both teams.

Canterbury Bulldogs

After defeating the Roosters two weeks ago 26-6, the Canterbury Bulldogs will enter the game on a high note after having a week break from the competition. The most successful club in the competition with nine titles, they will be looking to continue their winning ways.

“It would be massive to win,” Bulldogs skipper Joseph O'Neill told nswrl.com.au.

“We have been talking about it a lot during the week, we know how big it would be for the club.

“We have been focusing on training, taking it day by day and hopefully come away with the result on the weekend.”

1. Joash Papalii

2. Jordi Mazzone

3. Danny Gabreal

4. Eli Clark

5. William Afualo

6. Karl Oloapu

7. Joseph O'Neill

8. Jack Todd

9. Reuben Moyle

10. Lipoi Hopoi

11. Harry Hayes

12. Luke Smith

13. Damon Marshall

Interchange: 14. Jonah Glover 15. Timothy Johannssen 16. Fahmy Toilalo 17. Zac Montgomery

Reserves: 19. Joseph Teaupa 20. Jonathan Sua 23. Epeli Sukanaivalu 26. Sione Moala

Player to Watch: Karl Oloapu

Aiming to claim their fourth Jersey Flegg Cup - 1995, 2002, 2004 - the Sydney Roosters are determined to defeat their opponents. Having claimed the Minor Premiership they lost against the Bulldogs in the Major semi-final and will be looking for retribution.

“It would mean everything to the club,” Roosters back-rower Phoenix Steinwede told nswrl.com.au.

“We are aware of the privilege we have being in this position we are in now.

“We have worked really hard, and we will take it with both hands, and it would mean a lot if we can get away with the win this weekend.”

1. Owen Flaherty

2. Xavier Chatfield-Mooka

3. Kyron Fekitoa

4. Vaiala Tamati

5. Tavita Henare-Schuster

6. Jake Elliott

7. Cassius Tia

8. Sione Vaenuku

9. Alan Holten

10. Taylor Losalu

11. Phoenix Steinwede

12. Max McCathie

13. Caleb Tohi

Interchange: 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Jordan Swann 17. Braith Alexander 18. Lafi Tuinauvai

Reserves: 19. Benaiah Ioelu 20. Angus Fahey 21. Blake Steep 22. Christian Abal 23. Emery Jolliffe

Player to Watch: Cassius Tia

Kiwi-NRL lads in Roosters Jersey Flegg (U21s) win vs Eels. Ft. Tavita Henare-Schuster (#5 - Kia Toa), Cassius Tia (#24 - Marist), Salesi Foketi (#17 - Manurewa) #KiwiNRL pic.twitter.com/jw2k3ecrQU — The Niche Cache (@thenichecache) September 17, 2023

How to watch the NSW Cup Grand Final?

The match will be streamed live on NSWRL TV on Sunday, 24 September, at CommBank Stadium at 1pm (AEST).