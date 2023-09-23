The Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters will go head-to-head on Sunday with bragging rights on the line and for the 2023 Jersey Flegg Cup.
The two rival teams have had an interesting path towards the Grand Final and are expected to put on an amazing game in front of a packed-out crowd.
Zero Tackle has you covered with all the information you need on the Grand Final and the team lists of both teams.
Canterbury Bulldogs
After defeating the Roosters two weeks ago 26-6, the Canterbury Bulldogs will enter the game on a high note after having a week break from the competition. The most successful club in the competition with nine titles, they will be looking to continue their winning ways.
“It would be massive to win,” Bulldogs skipper Joseph O'Neill told nswrl.com.au.
“We have been talking about it a lot during the week, we know how big it would be for the club.
“We have been focusing on training, taking it day by day and hopefully come away with the result on the weekend.”
1. Joash Papalii
2. Jordi Mazzone
3. Danny Gabreal
4. Eli Clark
5. William Afualo
6. Karl Oloapu
7. Joseph O'Neill
8. Jack Todd
9. Reuben Moyle
10. Lipoi Hopoi
11. Harry Hayes
12. Luke Smith
13. Damon Marshall
Interchange: 14. Jonah Glover 15. Timothy Johannssen 16. Fahmy Toilalo 17. Zac Montgomery
Reserves: 19. Joseph Teaupa 20. Jonathan Sua 23. Epeli Sukanaivalu 26. Sione Moala
Player to Watch: Karl Oloapu
Sydney Roosters
Aiming to claim their fourth Jersey Flegg Cup - 1995, 2002, 2004 - the Sydney Roosters are determined to defeat their opponents. Having claimed the Minor Premiership they lost against the Bulldogs in the Major semi-final and will be looking for retribution.
“It would mean everything to the club,” Roosters back-rower Phoenix Steinwede told nswrl.com.au.
“We are aware of the privilege we have being in this position we are in now.
“We have worked really hard, and we will take it with both hands, and it would mean a lot if we can get away with the win this weekend.”
1. Owen Flaherty
2. Xavier Chatfield-Mooka
3. Kyron Fekitoa
4. Vaiala Tamati
5. Tavita Henare-Schuster
6. Jake Elliott
7. Cassius Tia
8. Sione Vaenuku
9. Alan Holten
10. Taylor Losalu
11. Phoenix Steinwede
12. Max McCathie
13. Caleb Tohi
Interchange: 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Jordan Swann 17. Braith Alexander 18. Lafi Tuinauvai
Reserves: 19. Benaiah Ioelu 20. Angus Fahey 21. Blake Steep 22. Christian Abal 23. Emery Jolliffe
Player to Watch: Cassius Tia
How to watch the NSW Cup Grand Final?
The match will be streamed live on NSWRL TV on Sunday, 24 September, at CommBank Stadium at 1pm (AEST).