South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has revealed changed dimensions of the field for the Las Vegas-based NRL season opening matches will create a difference in the way the game is played.

One of the key differences for the games in Las Vegas, apart from them being the first to be played outside of Australia or New Zealand for premiership points, will be that the field used at Allegiant Stadium is slightly smaller than the ones used at regular premiership venues.

Demetriou told the media that it wasn't the players noticing the difference immediately, but rather, video analysis which revealed things were being done differently due to the smaller dimensions on the field.

“We spent a week training on it, just to get a feel for it,” Demetriou said before leaving for the United States of America per Fox Sports.

“Get some understanding of it, but the initial feeling was that the players didn't really feel it but when I went back and watched training it's pretty obvious the dimensions do make a difference.

“It's definitely going to be more defence orientated and the weather I think could play a part as well, the cooler conditions.

“I'm excited we get a full two weeks to prep for that and we've had a week here as well.”

The Las Vegas double-header to open the season, where the Rabbitohs take on the Manly Sea Eagles, and the Brisbane Broncos clash with the Sydney Roosters, are the first in a five-year partnership that will see every team - both present and potentially expansion - make the trip to the USA at least once.

It's believed the Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors are among the teams already in the mix for next year's event.

The games in 2024 will be played on March 2 (March 3 AEDT).