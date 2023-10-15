Former NRL star Mitchell Pearce didn't finish his 16-year career the way he would have liked after the Catalan Dragons went down to Wigan 10-2 in the Super League grand final.

The fixture drew a crowd of 58,137 fans at Manchester's Old Trafford and they were treated to an absolute thriller.

However, it was a costly missed tackle from Pearce that allowed the Warriors to set up the only try of the game.

Yet, the veteran halfback wasn't the only player on the field whose career was coming to a close.

English rugby league icon Sam Tomkins also called time on his rugby league career.

“I've lived a dream,” Tomkins told Sky Sports.

“It's sad, I'm sad today but hopefully I can look back over the last 15 years and be happy.

“I've had a lot of high points — it doesn't get any lower than this — but I've had a lot more high.

“I just want to thank everyone... I'm not retiring after 15 years, I'm retiring from something I did since I was five years old.

“I need to thank the game, it's made me the player and person that I am. I'm finishing a very happy man... Although this is a low point, some point I'll be able to look back with a smile I'm sure.”

Prior to departing the NRL, Pearce joined the 300 and his time with the Catalans Dragons saw him finish his career with over 350 games at between NRL, Super League and representative honours.

While it wasn't the ending he had hoped for, Pearce's impact within the game was acknowledged by Catalans coach Steve McNamara.

“It's a tough way for them to finish their careers but outstanding careers both of them,” he said.

“It would've been nice to finish in the right way but we probably didn't deserve to do it tonight.”