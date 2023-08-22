The Gold Coast Titans have provided an update on the injuries to star back duo Jayden Campbell and Phillip Sami that they sustained against the Penrith Panthers last round.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that while the two will not take in any more part of this season, they have been cleared of any serious injuries that would see them miss next season.

Jayden Campbell has suffered a dislocated patella, with scans clearing him of any damage to his ACL. While he will meet with medical staff later this week to find out the recovery time of his injury and the decision on if he requires surgery, he is likely to miss up to four or five months.

Taking on the Panthers' defence midway through the second half, Campbell sustained a non-contact knee injury as he attempted to side-step his way past the line.

Assisted from the field, early reports indicated the he may have a kneecap issue injury but it was revealed that the club were testing the youngster for an ACL tear- that would see him miss an extended period of time and the majority of next season.

Phillip Sami is likely in the same boat after he will avoid surgery, but it was confirmed he had suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot. An anticipated return to training in December has been put forward by the club in an official media statement.