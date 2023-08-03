Gold Coast Titans dummy half Aaron Booth has been forced into an early retirement after his crippling knee injury.

Booth, who turns 28 in October, made his NRL debut for the Melbourne Storm in 2020, and played six games across a two-year tenure with the club.

He then shifted north for the 2022 season, spending most of the season in the QLD Cup with the Burleigh Bears in the QLD Cup before making his club debut for the Titans in Round 18, starting at hooker.

Just weeks later, he suffered a knee injury which saw him suffer a full ACL rupture, as well as problems with his MCL and PCL. It was confirmed Booth would need at least 12 months on the sidelines to recover.

The injury was not the first time Booth, who had a stint at the South Sydney Rabbitohs prior to his NRL debut, had suffered an ACL injury.

The serious knee injury has ultimately forced him to hang up the boots, with the hooker saying the decision to retire was best for his long-term health.

"Obviously I wanted to keep playing as I'm only 27, so it was a hard call to make," he said in a club statement.

"After many conversations with medical opinions I trust, it is best for my long-term health that I make the decision to retire.

"I've probably been feeling it for a little while that it (knee) isn't getting back to the level I'd like it to be at.

"It was a gruesome injury and it's been a long recovery and unfortunately it's not going to get back to a level to handle the NRL schedule.

"I have come across so many people, clubs, coaches, communities and fans along my journey that it's hard to single anyone out.

"I simply want to say thank you to everyone that has contributed, I genuinely appreciate it all.

"My parents, partner, siblings and friends who have been on the inside of this journey - thank you most of all.

"I am so excited for this next chapter of my life and look forward to my new roles at the club."

Booth has been working as an assistant coach with the NRLW team at the club throughout his rehab, and it has been confirmed that role will continue, while he will also move into an administrative role.

Gold Coast CEO Steve Mitchell said the club still wanted Booth involved in their operation.

“Aaron is a fantastic individual and I'm so pleased that he will remain around our club,” Mitchell said.

“I'm disappointed that injuries cost us seeing the best of Aaron Booth on-field, but I'm excited for him to move into the next phase of his career.

“Aaron has a great footy brain and he is already showing his talents as a coach under Karyn Murphy in our NRLW program.

“He will also move into an administrative role which will allow him to be involved in the business side of the club as well as his coaching duties.”