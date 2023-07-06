The Canberra Raiders have officially confirmed the release of halfback Brad Schneider, who will join Hull KR effective immediately.

Since making his debut in 2021, Schneider has played 12 games for the club- one of those being in this season. He is also a German international with five appearances and 58 points to his name.

In an official statement by the club, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said the release would allow him to further his career and wished him all the best for the future.

“Brad is a terrific young man who needs the opportunity to play rugby league at a higher level and we've given him that by allowing him an early release from his contract,” Stuart said.

“Brad has been a valuable squad member for us and the club wishes him all the best as he pursues the next stage in his career.”