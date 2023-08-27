Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary is reportedly set to play a close to full-strength side in the final round of the season against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Last year, the Panthers locked up the minor premiership with weeks to play, and in the final round, they elected to leave most of their side in Sydney as the reserve-grade outfit made the trek north to Townsville.

This time around, the Panthers are still locked in a tug-of-war with the Brisbane Broncos for the minor premiership, although have already locked up a home qualifying final and all-important double chance heading into the knockout rounds.

Cleary's approach this year has been significantly different from last year, with players rested over the last fortnight.

While the whole team hasn't had a rest, Cleary will now be keen to stop a form slide, with Penrith playing without the likes of Dylan Edwards, Sunia Turuva and Scott Sorensen during Round 26 in a surprise loss to local rivals the Penrith Panthers.

That, combined with the fact the Panthers haven't won the minor premiership, means they will go at close to full strength next weekend against the Cowboys, according to the Western Weekender's Peter Lang.

STARS TO RETURN: The cavalry is coming. Sources tell me that Ivan Cleary will go full-strength against the Cowboys with no plans to rest anyone. At this stage Tago, Sorensen, Edwards and Turuva will all be back while Mitch Kenny will probably get another week off. #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/AalMPLwR7a — Peter Lang (@PeterVLang) August 26, 2023

Lang said that the only player likely to get a week off is Mitch Kenny, while Jarome Luai will also obviously miss out, having dislocated his shoulder in the surprise loss to Parramatta.

Luai may not play again until the preliminary finals, should the Panthers make it that far.

More immediately, the Panthers must beat the Cowboys to have a chance of winning the minor premiership, although will know if they are a chance after the opening game of the round.

BlueBet Stadium PEN NQL

In Thursday evening's fixture, the Brisbane Broncos will clash with the Melbourne Storm in the Queensland capital.

Suncorp Stadium BRI MEL

A win means the Broncos lock up the minor premiership in what would complete a dramatic turnaround for the club who missed the finals last year on the back of a horror slide out of the top eight.

That said, Brisbane hasn't beaten Melbourne in Brisbane since 2009, and hasn't beaten Melbourne anywhere since 2016.