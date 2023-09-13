After being released by The Dolphins, several clubs have shown interest in recruiting outside back Brenko Lee, with a frontrunner emerging.

Debuting in 2014 for the Canberra Raiders, he would amass 88 NRL games for the Raiders, Bulldogs, Titans, Storm, Broncos and Dolphins from 2014 to 2023.

His career to date also includes 100 NRL points (25 tries), one representative Test for Tonga and one appearance for the Queensland Maroons side in 2020.

It is understood that the Wigan Warriors, Hull Kingston Rovers, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos have also been linked to the 27-year-old as of late.

However, the Warriors recently signed former NRL player Adam Keighran, and the Giants have dismissed the rumours regarding Lee.

League Express has reported that the Catalans Dragons have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the former Queensland Maroons player.

His departure coincides with Jake Averillo and Herbie Farnworth joining the Dolphins. Their arrival meant he would face a battle to clinch one of the four outside back positions in the team.

“I have achieved a lot within the NRL,” Lee said via News Corp on his departure.

“I won a grand final and State of Origin series along with being one of the inaugural Dolphins players, all of which I am proud of.

“I am looking for a new challenge and Super League is something I have always wanted to test myself in.”

Chris Orr, the agent of Brenko Lee, confirmed to News Corp last week that they are already in talks with multiple clubs. However, now it seems that the Dragons are the likeliest club to secure his signature.

“We're currently talking to a number of clubs, including Catalans and Leeds, there's a bit of interest,” said Orr of PSM.

“Brenko helped Wayne and the Dolphins kickstart their NRL campaign, but he now wants a different challenge in the Super League.”