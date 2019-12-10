Canberra has announced the return of Matt Frawley to the club, after a stint in the English Super League.

Frawley spent 2019 with Huddersfield, and returns to the Raiders after leaving the club as a junior, and going on to play 31 games for the Bulldogs between 2017-2018.

The 24-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Raiders to be in their development squad.

“It’s great to be back home and I guess you can say I’ve come full circle since playing my junior footy here,” Frawley told raiders.com.au.

“I’m looking forward to having the chance to train really hard this pre-season and hopefully get an opportunity to get back into the NRL.”