Former Cronulla Sharks and Bulldogs forward Grant Millington has announced his immediate retirement from rugby league.

After last playing in the NRL in 2011, before a ten-year career in the Super League with the Castleford Tigers, Millington hangs up the boots at the age of 36. He has recently been playing for the Western Suburbs Red Devils, a team that competes in the Illawarra Rugby League competition.

“That's a wrap, the boots are hung up. What a ride it's been. It's been a pleasure to finish up with a great local club, full of some of the best people I've met and having the honour of being a West's Devil,” he wrote on his Instagram profile.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way especially @amy.power.millington .. What a lucky man I am.

“The past 19 years I've played at a high level and it has flown by, and I've loved every minute, but now it's time to let the rig recover and enjoy my family.”

After playing his junior career with the Cabramatta Two Blues and Wyong Roos, Millington made his first-grade NRL debut with the Cronulla Sharks in their Round 10 clash of the 2008 season against the Brisbane Broncos. He would play a further 49 games across three seasons with the club (2008-2010), which saw him accumulate seven tries.

Primarily playing in the prop position or back row, he would go on to join the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in 2011. Unfortunately, he would only last one season at the club - playing seven games - before being released. Joining the Castleford Tigers after his release, it was here where he would find the most success.

In 244 games with the Tigers between 2012-2021, he would become a legend of the club and was a leading contributor to their first League Leader's Shield and 2017 Super League Grand Final, only to be defeated by the Leeds Rhinos.