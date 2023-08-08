Former Canberra Raiders back-rower Kai O'Donnell has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Leigh Leopards.

Off-contract at the end of the season, the 24-year-old has been extremely impressive since joining the club in the middle of the 2022 season and has scored 19 tries in 40 club appearances.

Before then, he played with the Canberra Raiders notching up four NRL games, with his debut being against the Melbourne Storm in Round 9 of the 2020 season. He also represented the club in their 2019 Jersey Flegg Grand Final loss to the Rabbitohs.

However, O'Donnell struggled to cement a spot in the first-grade team during his time in the NRL, which saw him leave for Leigh. The Brisbane-born second-rower could very well find himself back to the NRL in the future after his new contract expires.

“I'm really stoked to be staying. Leigh has become my home away from home," O'Donnell said after agreeing to re-sign with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

“Being at Leigh feels like a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. The fans and everyone at the club have all been so welcoming.

“I did think about going home but I had a good chat with Derek a few days ago and the advice he gave me convinced me to stay. I'd also like to thank Lammy (head coach Adrian Lam) who's played a big part in my decision. The club has been outstanding in being so patient while I reached my decision.

“I'd also like to thank all my family as well as my management.

“Playing at Wembley seems surreal. I'm so excited about it. I never thought I'd ever get the chance in my life to play at Wembley.“

Chris Chester, Head of Rugby at the Leigh Leopards, spoke about the impact of re-signing O'Donnell and what he brings to the club.

“This is huge news for the club and gives us continuity going forward. Kai's performances over the past 12 months or so have been unbelievable," Chester said.

“I remember saying after Kai made his debut at Widnes last year, just a few days after arriving on a plane from Australia, that we had a special player on our hands.

“Kai's signing is huge for Leigh, our left edge and the town. He's an unbelievable competitor and wants to be the best at everything he does. More often than not he is.

“It's a huge thing to come 12,000 miles at a young age and settle in another country. Kai's opportunities in Australia were limited but I saw something in him and took good recommendations from people we trust over there.

“I knew from day one he was the kind of guy we needed at the club. It's a massive boost for us in Wembley week. There's something really special happening at our club and I'd like to thank Derek (club owner Derek Beaumont) and Kai's agent Liam Ayoub for making it happen.”