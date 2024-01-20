Tyrone Roberts, a veteran half of the NRL, has linked up with a new team after playing with the Burleigh Bears in the QLD Cup last season.

The 32-year-old has agreed to play with Northern United in the NRRRL competition and is the club's biggest marquee signing since dual international Andrew Walker who represented the Kangaroos and Wallabies.

Roberts debuted in the NRL for the Newcastle Knights in 2011 and would manage 158 first-grade games in a career spanning ten seasons for the Knights, Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane Broncos.

He also enjoyed a 33-game stint with Warrington in the UK, helping the Wolves to the 2018 Super League Grand Final, where they were ultimately beaten by Wigan.

More recently, he guided the Burleigh Bears to the QLD Cup Grand Final but ultimately lost to the Brisbane Tigers, 22-18.

"Tyrone brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership that will assist our team, club and community," Northern United said in a statement.