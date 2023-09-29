Former New South Wales Blues State of Origin coach Laurie Daley has ruled himself out of the running to take over from the departing Brad Fittler.

Fittler made the call to step aside from the Blues set-up on Thursday afternoon despite previously pitching to keep his role.

The surprise call will leave the NSWRL scrambling for a new Origin coach. In the current set-up, the State of Origin coach has a full-time role with the state's administrative body to run pathways and other endeavours related to the interstate series and grassroots game.

Daley, who has a number of prominent media roles, told Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast on Friday morning that the role wasn't going to be his.

“No, no,” Daley told the Big Sports Breakfast.

“I'm always happy to help if asked, always happy to help.

“But that (fulltime role) is for someone else.”'

A number of names have already been thrown up as suggestions to take over the Blues, although at this stage the board have only asked for expressions of interest.

It means it could be an open race to determine the new Blues' coach, although a decision will likely be made promptly.

That comes after the NSWRL board were set to either confirm or reject Fittler's pitch to remain head coach as early as this week, while the Queensland Rugby League also confirmed Billy Slater has agreed to a new three-year deal as Origin coach.

It has even been suggested a club coach could take over the Blues, but Daley put ice on that idea.

“A club coach can do it but you put yourself at risk,” Daley said.

“If you go into an Origin series and your club team isn't travelling well, and for that period when you're away your team struggles, it can put a lot of pressure on the coach.

“Throw into the mix, you might lose State of Origin, and you know the impact it has on coaches, you could be copping from NSW and your club.

“It's big risk. That would be the worry I have – paying a coach a $1m a year and they will be spending a quarter of the season, six weeks, out of your system in State of Origin.”

The Blues have lost the last two Origin series.