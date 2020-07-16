Five Wests Tigers players and staff have been sent for COVID-19 tests, reports The Daily Telegraph.

All five members of the club live in the Liverperpool/Campbelltown area, which has emerged as a COVID hotspot after a cluster was linked to Casula’s Crossroads Hotel.

They include star duo David Nofoaluma and Josh Aloiai, who have been named to face the Brisbane Broncos in Friday night’s clash at Leichhardt Oval.

“They’re following protocols and have gone straight to testing,” Tigers coach Michael Maguire said on Thursday morning.

“Once we heard that we needed to get tested, they jumped in the cars and went.

“We’ll get the results back on that pretty soon.”

The pair reportedly attended Thursday’s captain’s run but immediately left after being informed they had to get tested. Neither of them showed any symptoms.

Development player Zac Cini and coaches Simon Dywer and Brett Hodgson were the other three members of the club sent to get tested.

“I’m sure those sorts of things will continue to happen [across the game] for a period of time. We understand the world we’re living in at the moment and we’ve got to do due diligence in making sure the game is safe and everyone is safe,” he said.

“One thing we’ve shown in the game is that we have to do what is needed to keep the game going,” he added. “We’re very fortunate that the game is up and about; Peter [V’Landys] has done a great job with his team to get the game to where it is.

“It’s giving everyone something on a weekend to watch and enjoy so we’ve got to do everything possible to keep it going.”