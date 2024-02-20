Since rugby league journeyman Daniel Vidot exited the NRL to pursue a professional wrestling career with WWE, there has been constant speculation on which players could make it in WWE or professional wrestling.

Rugby league has integrated into several sports over the years, which have seen several stars leave to explore a new journey.

Most famously, Karmichael Hunt and Israel Folau left for the AFL, Jarryd Hayne and Valentine Holmes pursued a career in the NFL, and Tevita Pangai Junior became the latest name to test themselves in the boxing ring.

However, despite the size, agility and character of some players in the NRL, no one has yet to follow Daniel Vidot into the doors of professional wrestling.

That doesn't mean that fans can't imagine what it would be like to see their favourite players enter the wrestling ring and take on the likes of Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins.

When asked who could potentially succeed in the WWE business in the future, 2023 Golden Boot winner and three-time premiership forward James Fisher-Harris predicted four players that could easily make the switch.

"It's gotta be Nelson (Asofa-Solomona)," he said when the Penrith Panthers were visited by WWE superstars Eli Drake and Grayson Waller.

"I reckon someone that's a good character, maybe Romy [Jarome Luai], Critta [Stephen Crichton] or like a Walsh [Reece Walsh] or someone that's athletic."

Fisher-Harris revealed that he wouldn't know if he could successfully make the transition to wrestling in the future but didn't give a certain answer, leaving fans to wonder if they will one day see him going up against Daniel Vidot in a WWE ring.

"I don't know," he added.

"That would be pretty cool, but their stuff's pretty brutal. It'll take years to get used to that, but being able to act like that.

"I would have to just be like an angry guy, so I can just naturally do it instead of talking.

"It's totally different, but maybe.