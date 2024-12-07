Canterbury Bulldogs centre Bronson Xerri has revealed State of Origin is his goal in 2025.

Xerri was superb in his first season back from a four-year drug ban, which he was slapped with in 2020.

Across 19 games for the Bulldogs, Xerri, who has recently re-signed with the club, scored ten tries, added another four assists, made 10 line breaks, 39 tackle busts and averaged an excellent 145 metres per game.

It meant there was no doubt over Xerri's starting spot.

Speaking to Nine News, the centre, who is now 24 years of age, revealed a State of Origin debut is on the horizon.

"Definitely - my eyes are set on making my Origin debut," he said.

"But the first step is Bulldogs."

Despite picking up a series win with a 20-year first by winning a decider in Brisbane, the Blues' side under Michael Maguire was anything but stable in 2024.

Joseph Suaalii was picked to partner Stephen Crichton (who played all three Games) in Game 1, but was suspended for the remainder of the series after a sickening high shot on Reece Walsh.

Latrell Mitchell would play Game 2, before being injured and replaced by Bradman Best for Game 3.

Mitchell and Best will again lead the field of contenders to partner Crichton, while Tom Trbojevic will also be aiming to win a spot. Kotonoi Staggs is the other player with Origin experience who could be ahead of Xerri, but form like on display in 2024 will have the Bulldog sitting in the conversation for a spot in Laurie Daley's side.

Daley, who has been announced as the new head coach after Maguire left the NSWRL to join the Brisbane Broncos, will also have advisor Craig Bellamy on board to select the team.

Whichever way Origin goes, Xerri revealed there was never a question about re-signing with the Belmore-based outfit.

"They took a gamble on me, and that's why I've got so much respect for the club," Xerri said.

"Gus and Ciro are like saviours to me, and it makes me want to play for them. When a club that has shown me loyalty, I'm gonna give it back.

"I wouldn't say I surprised myself, but Ciro was definitely surprised, and he's told me many times. I trained heaps hard for that, and I've got a lot of belief in myself."

Xerri has previously played 22 NRL games for the Cronulla Sharks in 2019 prior to his ban, and now has a total of 41 NRL games under his belt.