Several former NRL and current NRLW stars have been named to represent Australia against New Zealand in the first Oztag Trans Tasman Test Series since 2018.

The tournament will take place in April, and 15 different divisions will be showcased in men's, mixed, and women's matches from the U21s level to the above 60s level.

Former NRL players David Riolo, Kurt Wrigley and Michael Buettner have been named in one of the 15 squads to compete.

Now a prominent player agent, Riole featured in 103 matches for the Illawarra Steelers and Parramatta Eels during nine seasons from 1990-98 and made one international appearance for Italy before becoming their head coach.

Wrigley also played in the 1990s but only appeared in 41 games for the Cronulla Sharks, St George Dragons and Adelaide Rams.

Since retiring, the fullback has worked as an assistant at the Dragons, Rabbitohs and most recently, the Newcastle Knights before leaving the rugby league world for other opportunities.

Michael Buettner has also been named to compete and played the most matches between the trio with 263 appearances for the Eels, Bears, Northern Eagles and Wests Tigers during a distinguished career from 1992-2004.

The NRLW stars named include ex-Jillaroos and NSW Sky Blues halfback Maddie Studdon and St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW winger Margot Vella.

Australia Trans Tasman Squads

Mixed 21s

Alivia Kambos, Brock Stapleton, Bronson Tuhaka, Brooklyn Sabine, Charlotte Vandermeer, Dylan Nolan, Dylan Prior, Elijah Baker, Hannah Diffin, Jana Sie, Jasmine Nesbitt-Ash, Jaxon Rodgers, Lachlan Mason, Lourdes Rappa, Nikita E, Scarlett Graham, Sienna Rappa, Tyler Harvey

Mixed Opens

Bailey Bugg, Dion Samuela, Eloise O'Brien, George Wilson, Gloria Chan, Hayden Firth, Jacob Napoli, Justin Mari, Kate Hammond, Kiahny Kavanagh, Macey Lee, Marcus Maere, Matt Canning, Shae Ross, Summer Halliwell-Quinn, Tallis Brown, Tamika Bull, Tessa Pennefather

Mixed Senior

Bradley Carr, Courtney Otto, Dean McGrath, Erin Archer, Gary Cotter, Jacqui Jones, Jessee Craft, Jill Sibley, Josie Abelson, Nathan Gilchrist, Nathan Lai, Paul La Bua, Renae Fitzpatrick, Robert Douglas, Sarah La Bua, Scott Fitzpatrick, Thanh Truong-Do, Wiki Hemopo

Men 21s

Baylen White, Brayden Martz, Chris Murray, Eddie Garcia, Ehtan Jansen, Ibrahim Charara, Jack Hanratty, Jackson Hill, Jake Engleby, Jayden Morgan, Kai Babbage, Lachy Simpson, Ryan Harper, Ryan Jurinario, Saul Robinson, Tyler Harper, Will Babbage, Zac Sun

Women 21s

Abbey Cryer, Alicia Trevethen, Ava Healy, Ava Wilson, Campbell Phillips, Eva Doblo, Grace Nicholson, Hope McIntosh-Walsh, Jasmin Saunders, Jess Crowe, Kate Goodhand, Kayla Henderson, Keely Stevens, Kira Hensley, Lahni Hall, Lexi Eagleton, Lily Quigley, Lily Riolo

Men Opens

Ben Johnston, Billy Berkeley, Brendan Martin, Brock Sepulveda, Cooper Lee, Corey Booth, Jack Cooper, Jarred Steen, Jayden Harris, Jayme McElhone, Kaya Ardita, Kodhi Kem, Max Riolo, Ryan Martz, Sam Curtain, Trey Barlow, Will Eagleton

Womens Opens

Aimee Tindall, Chelsea Cryer, Ella Carlisle, Erin Watson, Holly Buchanan, Isabella Fanous, Jae Withers, Kyah Little, Loagan Garrett, Margot Vella, Michaela Bru, Morgan Mannion, Olivia Kohler, Olivia White, Rachel Gandy, Sarah Blair, Sophie Robson, Tess Robinson

Women 27s

Amy Spence, Angela Barr, Clare Smith, Claudia Symington, Cliodhna O'Regan, Courtney Watt, Elizabeth Douglas, Jodi Lehmann, Kally Barbuto, Krystal Coker, Maddie Harney, Maddie Studdon, Nirodhi Premachandra, Sarah Yatam, Sian George, Steph Sharpe, Steph Stockwell, Vanessa Fitzgerald

Men 30s

Antonio Ale, Ben Evans, Blake Treloar, Brad Nixon, Chris Dodd, Dale Berg, Dane Myers, Jason Anderson, Jonathan Antonio, Josh Jago, Kadu Marques, Kane Berg, Luke Swanbury, Mitchell Wallis, Reece Jones, Rhyce Philp, Sean Neil, Trent Lye

Women 37s

Ange Jones, Brooke Morey, Charlie Bowden, Dearne Marripodi, Emma Carrigan, Erin Pemberton, Kristy Sheldrick, Krystle Kovacs, Kyle McMullen, Malika Moylan, Mandy McKinnon, Maree Coates, Megan Bertenshae, Natalie West, Nicole Charles, Patrice Clear, Peta Carlisle, Rqauel Lievore

Men 40s

Adam Carlisle, Adam Johnson, Andrew Crowe, Andrew Lynch, Anthony Lyon, Ben Goodenough, Ben Hutchings, David Thew, Dean Callaghan, Dion Belford Taulu, Jason Cashin, Leigh Redmayne, Nick Barlow, Nigel Szkut, Scott O'Dell, Tim Stafford, Todd Featherstone, Troy Ticehurst

Men 45s

Adam Harvey, Andrew Crumpton, Anwar Elahmad, Blair Tonkin, Calvin Coffey, Corey Kruska, Daniel Catania, Dean Allen, Doug Barry, Ead Kassam, Joe Wiskens, John Leard, Josh Stowers, Keiron Duncan, Nathan Limburg, Nathan Vale, Sebastian Diaz, Shane Elson

Women 47s

Amanda Newcombe, Angela Brustolin, Angela Davey, Cassie White, Francine Walker, Gillian Haddock, Gina Bostock, Kate Glancey, Kyle Stanfield, Liz Roach, Mandy Carlile, Micharla Caddy, Nicole Bell, Renae Sing, Sandy Scott, Sekneh Hammoud-Beckett, Sue Curtis, Tania Higgins

Men 50s

Adam O'Leary, Adam Scully, Chris Ryan, Colin Webster, Dan Lewins, David Austin, David Riolo, David Rose, Dean Feros, Deon Glassie, Justin Brown, Kent Smith, Kurt Wrigley, Michael Hornery, Michael Buettner, Peter Harris, Ross Hampton, Steve van Gemert

Men 60s

Anrew Reid, Bruce Kejda, Glenn Smith, Grant Ragen, Greg Cleary, Greg Davis, Greg McPherson, John Towers, Paul Emerson, Paul McCarthy, Peter Hockings, Phil Crowe, Phil Johnstone, Rick Steedman, Rick Whyte, Ross Thomas, Tony Egan, Warren Hutton