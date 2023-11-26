The 2023 NRL season might be fading into the rear-view mirror as preparations for 2024 ramp up, but that doesn't mean there isn't still time for review.

In each game of the season, Zero Tackle's panel of four judges - founder Matt Clements, writers Jack Blyth and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor, voted the best five players from each game on a 5-4-3-2-1 system.

What followed was a runaway overall win for Payne Haas.

But who were the best players from every club? Did your favourite player make the cut? Do any of these make you raise an eyebrow?

Let us know, and check out the full list of MVP votes from the 2023 NRL season, complete with an easy search by player or team function here.

Brisbane Broncos

1. Payne Haas - 253 votes (1st overall)

2. Reece Walsh - 187 votes (7th overall)

3. Patrick Carrigan - 120 votes (22nd overall)

4. Herbie Farnworth - 84 votes (38th overall)

5. Ezra Mam - 72 votes (51st overall)

Canberra Raiders

1. Joseph Tapine - 124 votes (21st overall)

2. Matthew Timoko - 78 votes (43rd overall)

3. Corey Horsburgh - 75 votes (47th overall)

4. Jordan Rapana - 68 votes (59th overall)

5. Hudson Young - 62 votes (68th overall)

Canterbury Bulldogs

1. Jacob Kiraz - 79 votes (42nd overall)

2. Jake Averillo - 52 votes (82nd overall)

3. Jacob Preston - 41 votes (104th overall)

4. Matt Burton - 37 votes (112th overall)

5. Tevita Pangai Junior - 33 votes (124th overall)

Cronulla Sharks

1. Nicho Hynes - 206 votes (5th overall)

2. Briton Nikora - 92 votes (33rd overall)

3. William Kennedy - 82 votes (40th overall)

4. Siosifa Talakai - 69 votes (58th overall)

5. Blayke Brailey - 65 votes (64th overall)

Gold Coast Titans

1. David Fifita - 152 votes (12th overall)

2. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 99 votes (29th overall)

3. Jayden Campbell - 75 votes (47th overall)

4. AJ Brimson - 71 votes (54th overall)

5. Kieran Foran - 63 votes (66th overall)

Manly Sea Eagles

1. Daly Cherry-Evans - 149 votes (13th overall)

2. Haumole Olakau'atu - 96 votes (31st overall)

3. Tom Trbojevic - 90 votes (34th overall)

4. Reuben Garrick - 60 votes (72nd overall)

5. Taniela Paseka - 57 votes (77th overall)

Melbourne Storm

1. Cameron Munster - 166 votes (10th overall)

2. Jahrome Hughes - 155 votes (11th overall)

3. Harry Grant - 141 votes (17th overall)

4. Nick Meaney - 71 votes (54th overall)

5. Will Warbrick - 67 votes (62nd overall)

Newcastle Knights

1. Kalyn Ponga - 200 votes (6th overall)

2. Greg Marzhew - 118 votes (23rd overall)

3. Dane Gagai - 113 votes (24th overall)

4. Dominic Young - 88 votes (35th overall)

5. Lachlan Miller - 71 votes (54th overall)

New Zealand Warriors

1. Shaun Johnson - 223 votes (2nd overall)

2. Addin Fonua-Blake - 211 votes (4th overall)

3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad - 109 votes (25th overall)

4. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - 78 votes (43rd overall)

5. Tohu Harris - 61 votes (70th overall)

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Scott Drinkwater - 219 votes (3rd overall)

2. Tom Dearden - 102 votes (28th overall)

3. Valentine Holmes - 78 votes (43rd overall)

4. Reuben Cotter - 42 votes (101st overall)

5. Reece Robson - 31 votes (128th overall)

Parramatta Eels

1. Clint Gutherson - 185 votes (8th overall)

2. Mitchell Moses - 88 votes (35th overall)

3. J'maine Hopegood - 80 votes (35st overall)

4. Dylan Brown - 80 votes (41st overall)

5. Junior Paulo - 59 votes (75th overall)

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards - 149 votes (13th overall)

2. Isaah Yeo - 146 votes (15th overall)

3. Nathan Cleary - 134 votes (18th overall)

4. Brian To'o - 127 votes (19th overall)

5. Stephen Crichton - 93 votes (32nd overall)

South Sydney Rabbitohs

1. Latrell Mitchell - 144 votes (16th overall)

2. Cody Walker - 127 votes (19th overall)

3. Campbell Graham - 104 votes (26th overall)

4. Keaon Koloamatangi - 76 votes (46th overall)

5. Cameron Murray - 51 votes (84th overall)

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Ben Hunt - 104 votes (26th overall)

2. Mikaele Ravalawa - 49 votes (87th overall)

3. Blake Lawrie - 46 votes (93rd overall)

4. Zac Lomax - 43 votes (96th overall)

5. Tyrell Sloan - 43 votes (96th overall)

Sydney Roosters

1. James Tedesco - 179 votes (9th overall)

2. Nat Butcher - 73 votes (50th overall)

3. Luke Keary - 72 votes (51st overall)

4. Joseph Suaalii - 68 votes (59th overall)

5. Joseph Manu - 62 votes (68th overall)

The Dolphins

1. Jamayne Issako - 74 votes (49th overall)

2. Kodi Nikorima - 72 votes (51th overall)

3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 60 votes (72nd overall)

4. Jarrod Wallace - 60 votes (72nd overall)

5. Thomas Gilbert - 47 votes (92nd overall)

Wests Tigers

1. Jahream Bula - 97 votes (30th overall)

2. David Klemmer - 50 votes (86th overall)

3. Apisai Koroisau - 37 votes (112th overall)

4. Starford To'a - 36 votes (115th overall)

5. Daine Laurie - 31 votes (128th overall)