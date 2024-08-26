The Dolphins have retained a promising young forward for next season as they prepare for life without Wayne Bennett as their head coach and usher in a new era under Kristian Woolf.

Able to play anywhere in the forwards from hooker to lock, Mason Teague was uncontracted for next season and could have been the next player to exit the club following the likes of Jesse Bromwich, Tevita Pangai-Junior, Lachlan Hubner and Euan Aitken.

However, Zero Tackle can confirm that The Dolphins have taken up the mutual option in Teague's contract, which will see him remain at the club until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Although he has only featured in one first-grade match this season, the St Dominic's College student has shown that he has the potential to cement a spot in the forward pack and is further enhancing his development in the QLD Cup.

Entering the field as a replacement player last week against the Melbourne Storm, this added to his seven NRL matches last season.

Teague arrived at the club after spending time in the Penrith Panthers system, where he captained the club to the SG Ball Premiership in 2022 alongside Isaiya Katoa.

The victory is highly regarded as one of the best comeback victories in the SG Ball Cup competition after scoring 22 unanswered points to win the match after training 20-0 at half-time.

"I only spoke to Wayne once," Teague told News Corp in the past about his decision to join the club from the Penrith Panthers, where he was destined to become a future first-grader.

"Leading up to that, I wasn't too sure if I wanted to make the commitment to come here. But after speaking to Wayne I was pretty sure I wanted to come here."

"I picked the Dolphins for a fresh start."

"Being coached by Wayne and a few guys that have been around the game for a while like the Bromwich brothers (Jesse and Kenny) … it was good for me to get the experience under my belt and help me in my career."

