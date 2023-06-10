Former NRL player and host of the 'Bloke in a Bar' podcast, Denan Kemp, revealed he wants the NSW Blues to recall Sharks forward Dale Finucane for Game 2.

Aged 31, Finucane has five Origin games under his belt through two stints with the Blues. Debuting for NSW in the 2019 series, he earnt a recall for the 2021 series.

Since then, he left the Melbourne Storm for the Cronulla Sharks, but his form has still been incredibly consistent. As Jake Trbojevic has already been ruled out of the game, and Cameron Murray is racing the clock to be ready in time, Kemp believes it is time for Brad Fittler to select Finucane.

Speaking on SEN 1170 The Captain's Run, Kemp lauded Finucane's leadership and similarities to Trbojevic as the main reasons he should be considered a recall.

“A person that I do think should be in consideration, I understand his club footy hasn't been top tier but a guy like Dale Finucane,” Kemp said on SEN 1170 The Captain's Run.

“I think he can bring similar energy to Jake Trbojevic.”

Queensland assistant coach Cameron Smith echoed Kemp's words, having played with Finucane for five years at the Storm.

“I played numerous games with Dale, and I think he just brought a calmness to the footy side,” Smith added.

“He does a fair bit of talking but what he does really well is when things aren't going right for the team he just goes back to the gameplan and what works for the footy side."

“They're the type of players that are crucial in these big types of games, finals series, State of Origin matches in particular."