Wests Tigers cult hero Alex Twal has been linked with a move away from the club and has reportedly been granted permission to speak to rival teams.

One of the current longest-serving players at the club, alongside winger David Nofoaluma, Twal's future is reportedly up in the air despite being a mainstay in the team, coming off the interchange bench and making an impact in limited minutes.

Beginning his career in 2017 at the Tigers, the prop amassed a cult following as he struggled to find his maiden NRL try- an event that would only end up happening this season after seven seasons in the NRL.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, according to a Wests Tigers source, the club would have no issues if Alex Twal were to stay for next season, but they won't stand in his way if he can find a long-term NRL deal at another team.

The publication has also reported that several rival club officials have been made aware of his availability status and have been approached about possibly signing the Lebanese international.

With the emergence of younger forwards at the Tigers, such as Brandon Tumeth, Justin Matamua, Fonoua Pole, and Samuela Fainu, Twal could face a difficult time receiving adamant gametime next season.

As the 'Benji Marshall Era' begins, the Wests Tigers have signed four new players who will arrive at the club for next season. Aidan Sezer, Jayden Sullivan, Latu Fainu and Samuela Fainu will all be welcomed into the team.

However, the club have lost Luke Brooks (Manly Sea Eagles), Daine Laurie (Penrith Panthers) and Tommy Talau (Manly Sea Eagles) and are likely to lose forward Alex Seyfarth to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.