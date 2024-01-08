Talented young gun Mitchell Woods has confirmed his future, signing a long-term, four-year contract extension with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The youngster's deal will see him train with a fulltime deal at the Bulldogs during 2024 as part of his development contract, before moving into the Top 30 from the start of the 2025 season, where he will remain for three years.

Under a development deal, Woods will be eligible for junior competitions, including the SG Ball (under-19) and Jersey Flegg (under-21), as well as the NSW Cup, as well as the NRL from Round 1, with rules changes under the latest collective bargaining agreement. Development deals are also now called suplementary deals.

Mitch Woods … Outstanding young talent .. Signs with ⁦@NRL_Bulldogs⁩ for the next four years .. Great kid … Wonderful family … pic.twitter.com/vUe5kaOIV3 — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) January 8, 2024

Woods was earlier this year the subject of a code-war, with the Sydney Swans in the AFL and Canterbury Bulldogs both competing for his future.

He eventually elected to sign with the Bulldogs and switch permanently to rugby league though, having captained the club's Harold Matthews Cup (under-17) side in 2023.

He also has excelled in rugby union.

Woods is a halfback, and won player of the match honours in this year's Harold Matthews Cup grand final.

Player Spotlight | Mitch Woods Harold Matt's halfback Mitch Woods continues to impress with a hattrick against the Bears on Saturday. Woods is a cross code phenomenon representing NSW in AFL, and starring as a fullback for NSW Waratahs U15's Rugby side. pic.twitter.com/w3ZAuK8T8P — AndrewMacca (@Andrewmacca27) February 27, 2023

His decision to permanently move into rugby league was supported by all parties earlier this year, with Woods originally playing his junior rugby league in the St George district before switching to Canterbury, where he played for St Christophers.

“Mitchell could have chosen any number of sporting codes to pursue a professional career, our game is lucky that Mitchell has chosen rugby league… the Bulldogs are both honoured and excited that Mitchell has chosen our club," club director of football Phil Gould said in a statement confirming the contract extension for Woods.

"He is obviously still young, and has a long way to go, we certainly won't be rushing him but we won't be holding him back either. I am extremely excited about his prospects."