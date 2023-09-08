The Cronulla Sharks will host the Sydney Roosters in the NRL's first elimination final for 2023, and it promises to be a belter.

The Sharks, who have a strong record hosting games in the Shire even with their limited capacity which has stoked the fire of controversy all week, come up against a Roosters side who have found form in recent times.

The winner will be off to face the Melbourne Storm next weekend, and given they are now on the ropes with injuries and form, it could be a preliminary final in the offering for either of these sides.

Here is how our team see Saturday evening's game playing out.

Jack Blyth: Roosters

It is just the third time in history that Cronulla and the Roosters will meet in the finals, and what an absolute pressure cooker moment for both sides.

The Roosters have stormed into the eight after eliminating an eroding Rabbitohs outfit, while Cronulla's form line has resembled the waves at Shelly Beach.

The controversial decision to play the game at Shark Park is a big advantage to the home team, though the Chooks are arguably in better form right now.

The game rests on Nicho Hynes's shoulders, if he puts the team on his back, they'll be on a plane to Melbourne next week, however the Roosters have way too much firepower right now, so they'll sneak home.

Ethan Lee Chalk: Sharks

In what will be the game of the round, the winner depends on who will rise to the occasion. The Cronulla Sharks should be considered the favourites.

Still, injuries to Will Kennedy and Connor Tracey (despite being named, it is unlikely he will be 100% fit) in recent weeks have left them vulnerable in the number one jersey. The Sharks will struggle if the Roosters can contain reigning Dally M Medalist Nicho Hynes.

Whilst they looked like they weren't going to make the finals, the Roosters narrowly made it, but the finals are very different to the regular season. Multiple of their starting players, like Luke Keary, James Tedesco and Brandon Smith, have a wealth of experience and will be invaluable in defeating the Sharks.

Dan Nichols: Roosters

Absolutely the most difficult game to tip of the opening weekend in this year's finals series.

I have no confidence in the Sharks nor the Roosters given both side's form has gone up and down throughout the course of the 2023 season.

Cronulla play at home, which is huge considering they beat the Roosters at Pointsbet earlier this season. The Roosters seem to be hitting form at the right end of the season though so I'll pick them in a coin toss.

Scott Pryde: Roosters

The Roosters have won a bundle of games on the hop coming into the finals, but more importantly, their style of play has turned a corner.

Clunky for much of the year, Brandon Smith has started to run the ball freely, which then makes Luke Keary and Sam Walker better players, while James Tedesco's form has been critical.

Tedesco, pleasingly from a Roosters point of view, has taken a back seat and is picking his moments with the ball in hand much better. He is having less touches per game, but more production.

If that continues, then the Sharks, down in the forwards and relying too heavily on Nicho Hynes, won't be much of a match in this one.