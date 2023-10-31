The Cronulla Sharks are reportedly extremely close to re-signing forward Toby Rudolf on a new contract that will see him remain at the club.

News Corp has reported that the forward - who is off-contract at the end of next season and free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 - is on the verge of signing a two-year contract extension with the Sharks.

This will keep him on the Shire until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

A mainstay of the first-grade team, Rudolf has appeared in 81 games to date and has been a continual favourite of the loyal Sharks fans.

Before being noticed by the Sharks and joining the club in 2019, Rudolf played one season for the North Sydney Bears in the Canterbury Cup and spent time with the Redcliffe Dolphins in the QLD Cup.

His time at the Redcliffe Dolphins saw him become a member of the 2018 QLD Cup premiership team, in which he was awarded the Duncan Hall Medal for the best player on the ground. However, he would rupture his ACL a week later meaning he couldn't compete in the 2018 NRL State Championship final.